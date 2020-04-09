Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Trading 36.4% Higher

Medallion Financial Corp (NASDAQ:MFIN) rose 36.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.02 and last traded at $1.80, approximately 593,796 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 416% from the average daily volume of 115,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.32.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MFIN shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Medallion Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Medallion Financial from $7.50 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

The stock has a market capitalization of $44.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.66 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.95.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $29.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.10 million. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 0.49%. On average, analysts expect that Medallion Financial Corp will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medallion Financial during the third quarter worth about $94,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,031 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 10,563 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,028 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 5,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.48% of the company’s stock.

About Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN)

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business.

