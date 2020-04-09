Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Lowered to $168.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $168.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $191.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $201.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and set a $230.00 price objective (up previously from $218.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $210.21.

Mcdonald’s stock traded up $5.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $182.50. The stock had a trading volume of 44,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,540,002. Mcdonald’s has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $221.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $181.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.62.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

In other Mcdonald’s news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $2,997,496.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at $4,074,808.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,430. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,713 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $59,226,000 after acquiring an additional 64,956 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 249,299 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $49,264,000 after acquiring an additional 12,566 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 10.4% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 18,280 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

