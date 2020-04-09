Mary Teresa Rainey Purchases 48,845 Shares of Hays plc (LON:HAS) Stock

Hays plc (LON:HAS) insider Mary Teresa Rainey bought 48,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 102 ($1.34) per share, for a total transaction of £49,821.90 ($65,537.88).

HAS opened at GBX 105.10 ($1.38) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.83, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 124.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 153.64. Hays plc has a 1-year low of GBX 92.35 ($1.21) and a 1-year high of GBX 186 ($2.45). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84.

Hays (LON:HAS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported GBX 4.60 ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hays plc will post 1374.0000714 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.11 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Hays’s payout ratio is presently 0.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HAS shares. HSBC raised their target price on Hays from GBX 155 ($2.04) to GBX 195 ($2.57) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hays in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.18) price objective (down from GBX 155 ($2.04)) on shares of Hays in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Investec assumed coverage on Hays in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 170 ($2.24) price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Hays from GBX 130 ($1.71) to GBX 105 ($1.38) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 153.64 ($2.02).

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, purchasing, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

