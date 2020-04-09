LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) PT Lowered to $54.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Co from $72.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised LPL Financial from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Compass Point upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup raised shares of LPL Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the company from $79.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $98.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. LPL Financial currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.33.

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA traded up $2.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,992. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.63. LPL Financial has a twelve month low of $32.01 and a twelve month high of $99.60.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 59.52% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that LPL Financial will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 13.93%.

In other news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.78, for a total transaction of $58,373.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,080.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Andrew Kalbaugh sold 64,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $5,983,477.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 94,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,761,825.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,140 shares of company stock valued at $6,137,970 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $1,541,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 206.3% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 5,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 6,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

