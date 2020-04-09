Liquidity Network (LQD) Price Hits $0.0155 on Major Exchanges

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. Liquidity Network has a total market capitalization of $828,129.50 and $60,264.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Liquidity Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0155 or 0.00000212 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX, LATOKEN and Bilaxy. In the last seven days, Liquidity Network has traded 21.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013674 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 29.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $216.04 or 0.02954181 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00206861 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00049165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00046885 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000687 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About Liquidity Network

Liquidity Network’s launch date was November 1st, 2015. Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 tokens. Liquidity Network’s official message board is medium.com/@liquidity.network . Liquidity Network’s official website is liquidity.network . Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid

Buying and Selling Liquidity Network

Liquidity Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX, LATOKEN and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquidity Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Liquidity Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

