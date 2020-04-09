LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) PT Lowered to $42.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Co from $102.00 to $42.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a sell rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of LGI Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of LGI Homes from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LGI Homes has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.00.

LGIH stock traded up $4.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.14. 58,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 700,433. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.98. LGI Homes has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $95.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 12.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.18. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $605.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that LGI Homes will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGIH. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in LGI Homes in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in LGI Homes by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in LGI Homes by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

