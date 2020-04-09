Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 262.71 ($3.46).

Several research analysts recently commented on LGEN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Legal & General Group from GBX 316 ($4.16) to GBX 305 ($4.01) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Legal & General Group from GBX 269 ($3.54) to GBX 284 ($3.74) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Legal & General Group from GBX 285 ($3.75) to GBX 175 ($2.30) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Legal & General Group from GBX 360 ($4.74) to GBX 320 ($4.21) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Monday.

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

In other news, insider Henrietta Baldock bought 605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 307 ($4.04) per share, with a total value of £1,857.35 ($2,443.24). Also, insider John Kingman acquired 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 175 ($2.30) per share, for a total transaction of £1,643.25 ($2,161.60). Insiders have purchased a total of 10,349 shares of company stock worth $2,656,965 over the last quarter.

Shares of Legal & General Group stock traded up GBX 21.30 ($0.28) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 217.35 ($2.86). 15,245,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,180,000. The company has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 221.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 268.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.18, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Legal & General Group has a 52-week low of GBX 117.30 ($1.54) and a 52-week high of GBX 324.70 ($4.27).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a GBX 12.64 ($0.17) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.77%. This is a positive change from Legal & General Group’s previous dividend of $4.93. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. Legal & General Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.59%.

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), Legal & General Insurance (LGI), and General Insurance (GI) segments.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.