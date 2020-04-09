Lee Hsien Yang Purchases 297 Shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR) Stock

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR) insider Lee Hsien Yang acquired 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 331 ($4.35) per share, for a total transaction of £983.07 ($1,293.17).

Shares of LON:RR opened at GBX 326.20 ($4.29) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 249 ($3.28) and a 1-year high of GBX 945.60 ($12.44). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 482.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 654.82.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.10 ($0.09) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from Rolls-Royce Holding PLC’s previous dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC’s dividend payout ratio is -0.17%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 660 ($8.68) to GBX 690 ($9.08) in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.47) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from GBX 1,169 ($15.38) to GBX 683 ($8.98) and set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,170 ($15.39) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 756.40 ($9.95).

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment manufactures aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

