Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) vs. Retail Value (OTCMKTS:RVI) Head to Head Analysis

Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) and Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.4% of Retail Value shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Retail Value shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Land Securities Group and Retail Value’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Land Securities Group $859.70 million 6.40 -$135.14 million $0.68 10.91 Retail Value $239.10 million 0.95 $46.75 million $2.46 4.67

Retail Value has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Land Securities Group. Retail Value is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Land Securities Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Land Securities Group and Retail Value’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Land Securities Group N/A N/A N/A Retail Value 19.56% 6.61% 2.72%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Land Securities Group and Retail Value, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Land Securities Group 0 2 3 0 2.60 Retail Value 0 1 0 0 2.00

Retail Value has a consensus target price of $38.00, suggesting a potential upside of 231.01%. Given Retail Value’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Retail Value is more favorable than Land Securities Group.

Summary

Retail Value beats Land Securities Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Land Securities Group

At Landsec, we believe great places are for people to experience and are made with the experience of great people. Across 24 million sq ft of real estate and a portfolio valued at £14.1 billion, we own and manage some of the most successful and recognisable assets in the country. In London, our portfolio totals more than £7.8 billion, and consists of 6.4 million sq ft of real estate. From the world-famous Piccadilly Lights to the transformation of Victoria, SW1, we deliver exceptional experiences for the businesses and people that live and work in, and visit, the capital. In Retail, across our 17.6 million sq ft of assets, we create outstanding experiences for customers and guests alike. Combined with the strength and resilience of our portfolio, this means we regularly outperform industry benchmarks for footfall and sales. We offer more than convenience and choice, recognising that memorable destinations are key to attracting the shoppers and retailers of today, and tomorrow. We also aim to lead our industry in critical long-term issues – from diversity and community employment, to carbon and climate resilience. Everything we do is grounded in experience and begins with people. We deliver value for our shareholders, great experiences for our customers and positive change for our communities. At Landsec, everything is experience.

About Retail Value

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol RVI on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

