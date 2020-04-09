Lake Street Capital Trims LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Target Price to $28.00

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) had its target price lowered by Lake Street Capital from $40.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LeMaitre Vascular from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Sidoti raised LeMaitre Vascular from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Roth Capital reiterated a neutral rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LeMaitre Vascular presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMAT traded up $0.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.64. 3,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,405. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.44. LeMaitre Vascular has a 52-week low of $18.76 and a 52-week high of $38.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.06 and its 200-day moving average is $32.57.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $30.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.095 dividend. This is an increase from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is 43.18%.

In other news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 1,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $72,809.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,939,726 shares in the company, valued at $110,386,711.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 19.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LMAT. State Street Corp increased its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 656,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $23,596,000 after buying an additional 39,113 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 551,152 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,814,000 after buying an additional 14,953 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 297.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 533,334 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,174,000 after buying an additional 399,120 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 447,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,098,000 after buying an additional 86,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 322,159 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,582,000 after buying an additional 16,861 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

