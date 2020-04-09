Kroger (NYSE:KR) Price Target Raised to $33.00

Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

KR has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded Kroger from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Kroger from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Kroger from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group raised Kroger from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Kroger in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an underperform rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.86.

Get Kroger alerts:

NYSE KR traded down $0.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,659,082. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.92. The firm has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.36. Kroger has a 52 week low of $20.70 and a 52 week high of $36.84.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $28.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.88 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 1.36%. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Kroger will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 29.09%.

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $101,508.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,610.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $250,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 152,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,797,006.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,100 shares of company stock valued at $615,796. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 60.9% during the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 18,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 7,064 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 7.3% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 278,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,381,000 after purchasing an additional 18,958 shares during the period. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger in the first quarter worth about $1,158,000. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

See Also: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.