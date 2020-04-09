Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Given Hold Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.17% from the stock’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kraft Heinz’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.82.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $27.32 on Tuesday. Kraft Heinz has a twelve month low of $19.99 and a twelve month high of $33.78. The company has a market capitalization of $30.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundation Resource Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth approximately $7,570,000. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 16,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 5,498 shares during the last quarter. Truehand Inc raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Truehand Inc now owns 7,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 214,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,312,000 after purchasing an additional 14,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 36,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. 57.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

