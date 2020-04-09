Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $15.88, but opened at $14.15. Kohl’s shares last traded at $17.18, with a volume of 14,704,589 shares.

Specifically, Director Jonas Prising acquired 17,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.15 per share, with a total value of $253,822.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter Boneparth bought 10,000 shares of Kohl’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America cut Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Kohl’s from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Kohl’s from $38.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.44 and its 200 day moving average is $43.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.64.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.11. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th were given a $0.704 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.07%. This is an increase from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.02%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 96,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 7,475 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 85,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,352,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at $97,971,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kohl’s by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS)

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.