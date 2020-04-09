KG&L Capital Management LLC Sells 1,406 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

KG&L Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,538 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,406 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises 1.5% of KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $427,000. Cedar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 13,133 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 30.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of WMT opened at $120.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.42. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $98.15 and a twelve month high of $128.08.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.81%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.58.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $9,892,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,517,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,987,464.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,853,689.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 264,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,249,863.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $37,403,190 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.