KG&L Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

KG&L Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $153.19 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $162.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.10. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $117.87 and a 1 year high of $210.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.8009 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

