KG&L Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 185.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 82,390 shares during the quarter. KeyCorp makes up approximately 1.3% of KG&L Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,413,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $899,380,000 after purchasing an additional 554,860 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in KeyCorp by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 995,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,767,000 after acquiring an additional 22,308 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in KeyCorp by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 11,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in KeyCorp by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 121,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 59,764 shares during the period. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its stake in KeyCorp by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 505,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,232,000 after acquiring an additional 87,107 shares during the period. 81.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KEY. DA Davidson cut KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. CIBC lowered their price objective on KeyCorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine cut KeyCorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Nomura decreased their price target on KeyCorp from $19.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.40.

KEY opened at $11.80 on Thursday. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $20.52. The company has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 22.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

