KG&L Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 99.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truefg LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,121,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 120.3% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 296.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 12,522 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $299,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $167.66 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $166.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.62. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $133.57 and a 1 year high of $202.18.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

