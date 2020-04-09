KG&L Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 6.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,113 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the quarter. Target makes up approximately 1.3% of KG&L Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,931,430 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,015,843,000 after buying an additional 306,093 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Target by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,671,968 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $727,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,068 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $684,508,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Target by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,137,890 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $658,728,000 after purchasing an additional 363,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Target by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,483,728 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $574,859,000 after purchasing an additional 82,384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $103.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $70.03 and a 12 month high of $130.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.45 billion. Target had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $64,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,668. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Target from $130.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on Target in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Target from $127.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Target from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.68.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

