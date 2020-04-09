KG&L Capital Management LLC Invests $232,000 in Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS)

KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Canada Goose during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,779,000. LMR Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Canada Goose by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Canada Goose by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,671,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,963,000 after buying an additional 1,305,206 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Canada Goose by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 665,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,115,000 after purchasing an additional 56,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Canada Goose in the 4th quarter worth about $1,432,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOS shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Canada Goose from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.69.

Shares of NYSE:GOOS opened at $21.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.42. Canada Goose Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $12.94 and a twelve month high of $55.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.59.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $342.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.61 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 16.32%. Analysts expect that Canada Goose Holdings Inc will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

