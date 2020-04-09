KG&L Capital Management LLC Has $787,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

KG&L Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,722 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,484.6% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 719.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $55.24 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $45.72 and a 52-week high of $70.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.25.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.