KG&L Capital Management LLC Has $22.19 Million Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

KG&L Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,778 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 22.1% of KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $22,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth $32,401,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 208,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,964,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth $342,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,454,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,733,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total transaction of $379,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,856 shares in the company, valued at $487,784. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $7,341,341.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,772,809.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,682 shares of company stock worth $12,441,819 in the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PG stock opened at $115.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $278.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.41. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $128.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.24 and a 200-day moving average of $121.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PG shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.31.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

