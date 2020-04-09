KG&L Capital Management LLC Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,210 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for 1.5% of KG&L Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $2,966,694,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 5,885.6% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,161,195 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $102,941,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058,262 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 2,208.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,181,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $250,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000,700 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Intel by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,308,613 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $616,970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,285,512 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $795,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354,754 shares in the last quarter. 66.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $59.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.25. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $42.86 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTC. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Intel in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ThinkEquity assumed coverage on Intel in a report on Monday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. FIX boosted their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.28.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 10,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $577,477.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,844 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,511.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alyssa Henry bought 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,037,036.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,633 shares of company stock worth $2,034,646. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

