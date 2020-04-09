KG&L Capital Management LLC Has $1.20 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 48.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,723 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,791 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for about 1.2% of KG&L Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,173,678 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,956,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,849 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,044,613,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 110.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,969,697 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $526,706,000 after buying an additional 3,132,675 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 346.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,756,507 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $507,897,000 after buying an additional 4,466,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,750,098 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $419,101,000 after buying an additional 16,379 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from to in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.20.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $74.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.76. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.78 and a 52-week high of $96.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.31. The firm has a market cap of $83.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.38.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 87.32%.

In other news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $70,096.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,736.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,590 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $337,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

