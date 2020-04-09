KG&L Capital Management LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 1.1% of KG&L Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 975,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,721,000 after purchasing an additional 26,051 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its holdings in Chevron by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 28,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its holdings in Chevron by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 47,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

CVX opened at $87.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $152.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.01 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.65. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $127.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. HSBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $137.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a price objective (down previously from ) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.15.

In other news, Director John Frank acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.59 per share, with a total value of $96,590.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,961.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

