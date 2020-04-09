KG&L Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 176.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,763 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 13,895 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up 1.2% of KG&L Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VZ. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James raised Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Cowen raised Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. New Street Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.16.

NYSE:VZ opened at $57.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $62.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.84. The company has a market cap of $235.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.46.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

