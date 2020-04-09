KG&L Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

KG&L Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,320 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.4% of KG&L Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 543.5% in the fourth quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 299.3% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 55.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. CSFB reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Cfra upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.48.

In other news, VP Neil W. Duffin acquired 30,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,795,571.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Darren W. Woods acquired 2,858 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XOM stock opened at $44.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $174.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $83.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.35.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

