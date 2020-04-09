KG&L Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,810 Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MHK. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1,090.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Filip Balcaen purchased 52,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $109.37 per share, with a total value of $5,687,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,770.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MHK opened at $90.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.68 and its 200-day moving average is $125.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.56. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.62 and a 12-month high of $156.60.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.05. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MHK. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $128.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from to in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.88.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

