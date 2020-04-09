KG&L Capital Management LLC Buys 865 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 24.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,339 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the topic of several research reports. Buckingham Research raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $219.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $197.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $278.00 to $264.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $278.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.05.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $184.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market cap of $57.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.43. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $130.85 and a fifty-two week high of $250.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $180.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.34.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 16.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

