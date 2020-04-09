KG&L Capital Management LLC Buys 668 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from to in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.18.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $370,910.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 134,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,082,459. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director R Kerry Clark sold 12,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $701,075.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,602,971.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,164 shares of company stock worth $1,816,098. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $55.85 on Thursday. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.59 and a 52 week high of $60.00. The company has a market cap of $34.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.19 and its 200 day moving average is $52.98.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. General Mills had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.87%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

