KG&L Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 32.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,333 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hi Line Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,622,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 111,370 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $20,135,000 after purchasing an additional 17,565 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,388,000. Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 16,317 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Union Pacific by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,042 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. 79.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $151.53 on Thursday. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.08 and a fifty-two week high of $188.96. The firm has a market cap of $100.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 27.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,406,573. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Delaney III acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $138.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,073,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Ardour Capital upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $169.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.95.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

