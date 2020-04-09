KG&L Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,796 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 1.4% of KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 65.2% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 807,372 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,892,000 after purchasing an additional 318,519 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 631,635 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 8.5% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 89,616 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after acquiring an additional 7,053 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,684 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 337,614 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $16,682,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $42.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.31. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $58.26. The company has a market capitalization of $172.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.03.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 50.53%.

CSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from to in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays upgraded Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.78.

In other news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares in the company, valued at $12,690,281.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 199,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,274,406.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

