KG&L Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 31.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,177 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 2.3% of KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 1,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 1,041 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Amazon.com by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 42 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 56.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total value of $742,649,791.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,001,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,077,978,456.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 724,962 shares of company stock worth $1,482,615,847 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,400.00 price target (up previously from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,650.00 price objective (up previously from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,400.00 target price (up previously from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,338.12.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,043.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2,185.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,001.49 billion, a PE ratio of 88.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,922.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,850.30.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

