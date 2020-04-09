KG&L Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,353 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 24,629 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in American Express by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,832 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 783 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in American Express by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 809 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $95.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.89 and its 200 day moving average is $117.23. American Express has a 12 month low of $67.00 and a 12 month high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.21%. American Express’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of American Express from to in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Argus raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Nomura lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $148.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.15.

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $3,750,758.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,310,653.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raymond Joabar sold 4,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total transaction of $599,405.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,808.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,639 shares of company stock worth $10,880,261 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

