KG&L Capital Management LLC Acquires 660 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 2.7% of KG&L Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,139,107,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14,438.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,470,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453,527 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,725,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,958 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,234,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,399,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNJ opened at $143.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.42. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $154.50. The stock has a market cap of $362.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The firm had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.13.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 107,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,061,068.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William D. Perez purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,870.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

