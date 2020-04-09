KG&L Capital Management LLC Acquires 560 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,314 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,558,090,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,593,292 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $563,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,175 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 22,049.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 919,869 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,213,000 after acquiring an additional 915,716 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,218,065 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,139,473,000 after acquiring an additional 605,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,765,579 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,655,255,000 after buying an additional 586,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $199.00 on Thursday. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $247.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $205.23 and a 200-day moving average of $222.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 58.54%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HD. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $270.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from to in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.24.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

