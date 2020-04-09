KG&L Capital Management LLC Acquires 4,307 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 128.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,660 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares during the quarter. Boeing comprises about 1.1% of KG&L Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Fagan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 8,394 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 632 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group boosted its position in Boeing by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 653 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cfra lowered shares of Boeing to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $420.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $367.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.11.

Shares of BA opened at $152.97 on Thursday. Boeing Co has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $391.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $313.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.48 and a beta of 1.76.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). The business had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boeing Co will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also: Understanding Stock Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.