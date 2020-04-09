KG&L Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,628 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 34.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,220,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $201,484,000 after purchasing an additional 811,890 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,975,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $189,437,000 after acquiring an additional 136,820 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,740,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,110,000 after acquiring an additional 253,326 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 193.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,720,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,676 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,654,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,977,000 after acquiring an additional 45,924 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CF stock opened at $30.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.80 and a 200-day moving average of $42.02. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.94. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $19.73 and a one year high of $55.15.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). CF Industries had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of CF Industries from $55.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Stephens cut shares of CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. CF Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.56.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

