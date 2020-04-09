JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Buy Rating for Siemens (FRA:SIE)

Siemens (FRA:SIE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SIE. Independent Research set a €121.00 ($140.70) price target on Siemens and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €92.00 ($106.98) target price on Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Nord/LB set a €126.00 ($146.51) price target on Siemens and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on shares of Siemens and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €114.71 ($133.38).

Shares of SIE opened at €81.70 ($95.00) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €82.78 and a 200-day moving average of €103.48. Siemens has a one year low of €101.40 ($117.91) and a one year high of €133.39 ($155.10).

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

