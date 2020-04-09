JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target to $51.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $51.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DRI. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a sell rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from to in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $87.96.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock traded up $3.60 on Monday, hitting $67.17. The company had a trading volume of 44,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,340,048. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.07. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $128.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.59.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total transaction of $89,636.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,146.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRI. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,852,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $691,842,000 after acquiring an additional 32,745 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $294,757,000. Newport Trust Co grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 2,599,926 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $283,418,000 after buying an additional 20,718 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,404,880 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $262,156,000 after buying an additional 366,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,288,198 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $249,070,000 after buying an additional 106,224 shares in the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

