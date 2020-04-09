John (Jack) Scott Perry Buys 494 Shares of Witan Investment Trust plc (LON:WTAN) Stock

Witan Investment Trust plc (LON:WTAN) insider John (Jack) Scott Perry purchased 494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of £167.26 ($220.02) per share, for a total transaction of £82,626.44 ($108,690.40).

WTAN stock opened at GBX 172.20 ($2.27) on Thursday. Witan Investment Trust plc has a 52 week low of GBX 149 ($1.96) and a 52 week high of GBX 235.50 ($3.10). The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 191.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 214.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.23.

Get Witan Investment Trust alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a dividend of GBX 1.83 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is an increase from Witan Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Witan Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 0.81%.

Witan Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Witan Investment Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by Artemis Investment Management LLP, Lindsell Train Limited, Heronbridge Investment Management LLP, MFS International (UK) Limited, Veritas Asset Management LLP, Lansdowne Partners (UK) LLP, Marathon Asset Management, LLP, Matthews International Capital Management, LLC, Trilogy Global Advisors, LLC, Pzena Investment Management LLC, Tweedy, Browne Company LLC, and GQG Partners, LLC.

Featured Article: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Witan Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Witan Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.