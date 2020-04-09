Investors Purchase High Volume of Youngevity International Call Options (NASDAQ:YGYI)

Youngevity International Inc (NASDAQ:YGYI) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 2,366 call options on the company. This is an increase of 6,660% compared to the average daily volume of 35 call options.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Youngevity International stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Youngevity International Inc (NASDAQ:YGYI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 21,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Youngevity International at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 6.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Youngevity International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th.

YGYI stock opened at $1.90 on Thursday. Youngevity International has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $6.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.23 and its 200-day moving average is $3.03. The firm has a market cap of $18.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.20.

About Youngevity International

Youngevity International, Inc develops and distributes health and nutrition related products and services through independent direct selling network in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Direct Selling and Commercial Coffee. The company offers approximately 5,500 products, including nutritional, vitamin, mineral, herbal, liquid, and dietary supplements; apparel; fashion and jewelry accessories; digital products; and packaged foods.

