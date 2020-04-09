Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI)

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HOLI) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 2,131 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,691% compared to the typical volume of 119 call options.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 4,860.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLI opened at $13.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $757.87 million, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.45. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 1 year low of $9.52 and a 1 year high of $21.24.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.03). Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $170.11 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Hollysys Automation Technologies will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HOLI shares. BidaskClub upgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Hollysys Automation Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.23.

About Hollysys Automation Technologies

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation and control technologies and products in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS-NMS DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

