Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) Shares Bought by KG&L Capital Management LLC

KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) by 33.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,807 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Investar were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Investar by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Investar in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Investar in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Investar by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Investar in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISTR opened at $12.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $134.03 million, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.78. Investar Holding Corp has a 1 year low of $8.49 and a 1 year high of $26.46.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). Investar had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $18.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.21 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Investar Holding Corp will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 3rd. Investar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.26%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Investar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Investar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Investar from $29.00 to $29.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Investar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

In related news, Director Robert Chris Jordan purchased 2,000 shares of Investar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $42,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,719. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew C. Nelson purchased 5,000 shares of Investar stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.76 per share, with a total value of $83,800.00. In the last quarter, insiders bought 15,534 shares of company stock valued at $319,331. Company insiders own 9.64% of the company’s stock.

Investar Profile

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

