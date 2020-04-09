Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) Holdings Boosted by KG&L Capital Management LLC

KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BAB. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,100,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,860,000 after purchasing an additional 75,885 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 744,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,568,000 after buying an additional 13,325 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 718,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,749,000 after purchasing an additional 37,528 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 463,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,670,000 after purchasing an additional 10,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 384,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BAB opened at $31.09 on Thursday. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.52 and a fifty-two week high of $35.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.00.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

