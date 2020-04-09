Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC lowered its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 81.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 22,600 shares during the quarter. Intuit comprises about 1.0% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,304,000. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 3,170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 21,240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $4,066,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Intuit by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 43,096 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INTU. Mizuho started coverage on Intuit in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Intuit from to in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Intuit from $285.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Intuit from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $297.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded up $5.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $251.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,348,608. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.68 and a 12 month high of $306.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $265.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.45 billion, a PE ratio of 40.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.01.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 41.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.99%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

