Interfor (TSE:IFP) Cut to Outperform at Raymond James

Interfor (TSE:IFP) was downgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$9.50 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$16.50. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.78% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Interfor from C$16.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th.

Shares of Interfor stock opened at C$7.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.81. The firm has a market cap of $460.06 million and a P/E ratio of -4.74. Interfor has a fifty-two week low of C$4.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.32 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.43.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported C($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$456.82 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Interfor will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Interfor Company Profile

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers wooden products for appearance timbers, decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

