Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) PT Lowered to $46.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Co from $62.00 to $46.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the life sciences company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Integra Lifesciences from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Integra Lifesciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Integra Lifesciences from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Integra Lifesciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Integra Lifesciences from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.36.

Get Integra Lifesciences alerts:

Shares of IART traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.25. The company had a trading volume of 20,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,358. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.00. Integra Lifesciences has a 52 week low of $34.21 and a 52 week high of $65.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.12.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The life sciences company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $395.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.51 million. Integra Lifesciences had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 3.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Integra Lifesciences will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Peter J. Arduini sold 32,316 shares of Integra Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.68, for a total transaction of $1,799,354.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,891 shares in the company, valued at $15,305,930.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in Integra Lifesciences by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 14,830 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Integra Lifesciences by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,622 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Integra Lifesciences by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,841 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Integra Lifesciences by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 33,610 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Integra Lifesciences by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,000 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Integra Lifesciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

Featured Article: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Integra Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.