Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) PT Lowered to $39.00 at Nomura

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) had its target price reduced by Nomura from $60.00 to $39.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on IBP. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Installed Building Products from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $82.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.67.

Shares of Installed Building Products stock traded up $2.89 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.55. 3,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,007. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Installed Building Products has a fifty-two week low of $29.02 and a fifty-two week high of $80.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.98.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $401.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.40 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 45.04% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Analysts predict that Installed Building Products will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Installed Building Products news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 51,547 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $3,779,426.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,490,483.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 100,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $5,416,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,694,436.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Installed Building Products by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,423 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Installed Building Products by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,546 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Installed Building Products by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,053 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Installed Building Products by 1.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. 70.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

