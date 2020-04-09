Insider Buying: Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC (LON:MONY) Insider Purchases 30,000 Shares of Stock

Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC (LON:MONY) insider Robin Freestone purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 294 ($3.87) per share, for a total transaction of £88,200 ($116,022.10).

Robin Freestone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 24th, Robin Freestone bought 40,000 shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 336 ($4.42) per share, for a total transaction of £134,400 ($176,795.58).

Shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group stock opened at GBX 312.80 ($4.11) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion and a PE ratio of 17.67. Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 210 ($2.76) and a twelve month high of GBX 419.80 ($5.52). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 295.65 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 331.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.26.

Moneysupermarket.Com Group (LON:MONY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported GBX 18.20 ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 18.20 ($0.24). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC will post 1849.6777193 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a GBX 8.61 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.34%. This is a positive change from Moneysupermarket.Com Group’s previous dividend of $3.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Moneysupermarket.Com Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.68%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MONY. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 395 ($5.20) target price (down from GBX 415 ($5.46)) on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays upgraded Moneysupermarket.Com Group to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 360 ($4.74) to GBX 310 ($4.08) in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank upgraded Moneysupermarket.Com Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Shore Capital upgraded Moneysupermarket.Com Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 354.38 ($4.66).

About Moneysupermarket.Com Group

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates price and product comparison, and editorial based Websites in the United Kingdom. It operates in Insurance, Money, and Home Services segments. The company also provides financial intermediary services. Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC was founded in 1993 and is based in Chester, the United Kingdom.

