Innate Pharma S.A.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on April 14th (NASDAQ:IPHA)

Innate Pharma’s (NASDAQ:IPHA) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, April 14th. Innate Pharma had issued 12,500,000 shares in its IPO on October 17th. The total size of the offering was $68,750,000 based on an initial share price of $5.50. After the expiration of Innate Pharma’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Innate Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.
NASDAQ:IPHA opened at $6.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $444.70 million and a P/E ratio of -19.71. Innate Pharma has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $8.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.11.
Innate Pharma Company Profile
Innate Pharma SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of cancer in France and internationally. The company offers IPH4102, an anti-KIR3DL2 humanized cytotoxicity-inducing antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial for cutaneous T-cell lymphomas; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat various cancer indications and tumors; and IPH5401, a therapeutic antibody that binds and blocks C5a receptors expressed on subsets of myeloid-derived suppressor cells and neutrophils.
See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)
Receive News & Ratings for Innate Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innate Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.